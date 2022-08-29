Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

427,128 KM

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

427,128KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9239254
  • VIN: 1GC5K0C83BZ350299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 427,128 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS! DURAMAX DIESEL, ALLISON TRANSMISSION 4X4, 8' BOX, REESE FIFTH WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, COLD A/C, FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE, TRAX 3 TRANSFERFLOW EXTRA FUEL TANK, ALL HIGHWAY KMS. CLEAN TRUCK VERY MINIMAL RUST. MINIMAL WEAR ON INTERIOR NO RIPPED SEATS. SOLD CERTIFIED! DRIVES GREAT WAS PERSONALLY DRIVEN DOWN FROM OTTAWA.

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

