$18,499+ tax & licensing
416-817-6764
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
4WD Ext Cab 157.5" LT
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,499
- VIN: 1GC5K0C83BZ350299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 427,128 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS! DURAMAX DIESEL, ALLISON TRANSMISSION 4X4, 8' BOX, REESE FIFTH WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, COLD A/C, FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE, TRAX 3 TRANSFERFLOW EXTRA FUEL TANK, ALL HIGHWAY KMS. CLEAN TRUCK VERY MINIMAL RUST. MINIMAL WEAR ON INTERIOR NO RIPPED SEATS. SOLD CERTIFIED! DRIVES GREAT WAS PERSONALLY DRIVEN DOWN FROM OTTAWA.
Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%
www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
