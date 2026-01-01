$18,950+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Suburban
LT w/1SD
2011 Chevrolet Suburban
LT w/1SD
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 237,909 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 8-Passenger 4x4 5.3L with 237,909 original kilometers. Beautiful gray on black interior. Equipped with Alloy wheels, Fog lights, Leather, Power drivers/passenger seats with lumbar, Heated seats, Memory seats, Rear climate controls and heated seats, Sunroof, Steering wheel controls, Adjustable pedals, Park assist, and Trailer brake,
Runs and drives smooth. Certified and backed by our 2 year power train warranty.
Car Fax Link Below, copy and paste: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b5IqH+%2FR0QgsuedFMj4YDHIQGwvVnEsf
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$18,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please call (416)-828-2144
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
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Khyber Motors Ltd.
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416-828-XXXX(click to show)
416-828-2144
Alternate Numbers647-927-5252
+ taxes & licensing>
416-828-2144