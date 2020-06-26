Menu
$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

2011 Chrysler 300

2011 Chrysler 300

Limited / PANO ROOF / NAVI / 22' WHEELS

2011 Chrysler 300

Limited / PANO ROOF / NAVI / 22' WHEELS

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,239KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5278571
  • Stock #: PW18244D
  • VIN: 2C3CA5CG3BH611448
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

/ Just Traded in / Beautiful White on Black Leather 2011 Chrysler 300 Limited RWD - Equipped with 3.6L V6 Gasoline Engine, Auto, AC, Power Heated Seats, Back Up Cam, Touch Screen, Panoramic Sunroof, Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre-Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing.* - A no pressure Sales experience.* - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. ** THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS CONDITION and these are vehicles that fall outside our parameters for certified retail. OMVIC states that we must disclose: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

