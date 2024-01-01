Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 3.6L, V6, Automatic, Excellent Condition! Clean Title, ONE Owner. LOW KM, ONLY 132,415 kms. Very Well Maintained Local Ontario Vehicle. Good Service History. Interior and Exterior in Great Condition. <br/> LOADED with 7 Passenger FULLY STOW-N-GO Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cloth Seats, Manual Dual Sliding Doors, Roof Rails, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, CD/AM/FM/AUX, Dash Cam and Back up Camera, ECON Mode to SAVE GAS and Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> **Welcome to get vehicle checked by any Mechanic before purchase** <br/> <br/> <br/> Price + HST and Licensing. <br/> (NO EXTRA FEE) <br/> SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST <br/> <br/> <br/> Available to view by Appointment ONLY. <br/> Call/Text: 647-632-1214 <br/>

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

VIN 2D4RN4DG1BR777824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 132,415 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 3.6L, V6, Automatic, Excellent Condition! Clean Title, ONE Owner. LOW KM, ONLY 132,415 kms. Very Well Maintained Local Ontario Vehicle. Good Service History. Interior and Exterior in Great Condition.
LOADED with 7 Passenger FULLY STOW-N-GO Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cloth Seats, Manual Dual Sliding Doors, Roof Rails, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, CD/AM/FM/AUX, Dash Cam and Back up Camera, ECON Mode to SAVE GAS and Much More!


**Welcome to get vehicle checked by any Mechanic before purchase**


Price + HST and Licensing.
(NO EXTRA FEE)
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST


Available to view by Appointment ONLY.
Call/Text: 647-632-1214

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

