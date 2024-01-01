$8,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,415KM
VIN 2D4RN4DG1BR777824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 132,415 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 3.6L, V6, Automatic, Excellent Condition! Clean Title, ONE Owner. LOW KM, ONLY 132,415 kms. Very Well Maintained Local Ontario Vehicle. Good Service History. Interior and Exterior in Great Condition.
LOADED with 7 Passenger FULLY STOW-N-GO Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cloth Seats, Manual Dual Sliding Doors, Roof Rails, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, CD/AM/FM/AUX, Dash Cam and Back up Camera, ECON Mode to SAVE GAS and Much More!
**Welcome to get vehicle checked by any Mechanic before purchase**
Price + HST and Licensing.
(NO EXTRA FEE)
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
Available to view by Appointment ONLY.
Call/Text: 647-632-1214
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
Call Dealer
647-631-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brampton Auto Center
647-631-8755
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan