$12,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-927-5252
2011 Ford Econoline
Cargo Van E-350 SUPER DUTY COMMERCIAL
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9793396
- Stock #: A23046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 219,647 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford E-350 5.4L with 219,647km comes certified with our 2-year powertrain warranty. Certified , the following NEW parts have been installed; brake pads and rotors all around with parking brake shoes, battery, power steering pump, radiator, exhaust manifold gaskets, intake manifold gaskets, 8 spark plugs, 2 oxygen sensors, and a fuel pump control module. Thousands in service have been performed running strong. Carfax Clean link is below:
CarFax Clean: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dAFntb/ZSfGkNvwZe7LGYa4dvOMJleNb
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$12,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.