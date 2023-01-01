Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Econoline

219,647 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-350 SUPER DUTY COMMERCIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-350 SUPER DUTY COMMERCIAL

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

  1. 9793396
  2. 9793396
  3. 9793396
  4. 9793396
  5. 9793396
  6. 9793396
  7. 9793396
  8. 9793396
  9. 9793396
  10. 9793396
  11. 9793396
  12. 9793396
  13. 9793396
  14. 9793396
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
219,647KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9793396
  • Stock #: A23046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 219,647 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford E-350 5.4L with 219,647km comes certified with our 2-year powertrain warranty. Certified , the following NEW parts have been installed; brake pads and rotors all around with parking brake shoes, battery, power steering pump, radiator, exhaust manifold gaskets, intake manifold gaskets, 8 spark plugs, 2 oxygen sensors, and a fuel pump control module. Thousands in service have been performed running strong. Carfax Clean link is below:


CarFax Clean: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dAFntb/ZSfGkNvwZe7LGYa4dvOMJleNb
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$12,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2011 Ford Transit Co...
 173,557 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Transit Co...
 183,164 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Transit Co...
 164,487 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory