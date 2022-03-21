Menu
2011 Ford Edge

185,650 KM

$10,388

+ tax & licensing
$10,388

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

2011 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,388

+ taxes & licensing

185,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8867942
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC0BBA72762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Fully Loaded| Panoramic Roof | Navigation | |Heated Seats | Bluetooth| Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

2011 FORD EDGE SEL WITH PANORAMIC ROOF NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SEATS SPORT ALLOY WHEELS POWER SEATS FOR ONLY $10,388 PLUS HST AND LICENSING! Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Audio, Cruise Control, Power Locks and Windows, Backup and much more!

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

