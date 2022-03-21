$10,388+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-531-5370
2011 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,388
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8867942
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC0BBA72762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | ***6 Month Warranty Included In Price | Fully Loaded| Panoramic Roof | Navigation | |Heated Seats | Bluetooth| Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
2011 FORD EDGE SEL WITH PANORAMIC ROOF NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SEATS SPORT ALLOY WHEELS POWER SEATS FOR ONLY $10,388 PLUS HST AND LICENSING! Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Audio, Cruise Control, Power Locks and Windows, Backup and much more!
Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.