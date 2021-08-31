Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

246,742 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

647-298-2636

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr I4 Auto XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr I4 Auto XLT

Location

Gracious Auto

10 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

647-298-2636

  1. 8042317
  2. 8042317
  3. 8042317
  4. 8042317
  5. 8042317
  6. 8042317
  7. 8042317
  8. 8042317
  9. 8042317
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

246,742KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8042317
  • Stock #: 300366
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D7XBKB68406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 246,742 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 FORD ESCAPE  AUTOMATIC FULLY LOADED! 4x4 


-ONTARIO VEHICLE


 


-CAR PROOF AVAILABLE


 


- Well Maintained, Power Seats, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, 4 Doors,  Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Red Exterior and Grey Interior


- (Extended Warranty Available!)


 


Price: $4900


 


For More Vehicles Please Visit: www.graciousauto.ca


 


Our Contacts:


-


Address: 10 HANSEN RD S BRAMPTON ON L6W 3H4


-


Office Phone:905.230.2350


-


Cell: 647 298 2636


-


Fax: 905 451 2350


-


Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 to 8:00 Sat 9:30 - 6:00 P.M


-


*---------------------- THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR


----------------------- YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE  


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gracious Auto

2011 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 186,500 KM
$7,400 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Santa F...
 178,500 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 207,186 KM
$7,400 + tax & lic

Email Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

10 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Call Dealer

647-298-XXXX

(click to show)

647-298-2636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory