2011 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8091340

8091340 Stock #: WOB20220109

WOB20220109 VIN: 1FMCU9DG0BKB16248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 191,200 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.