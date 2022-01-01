Menu
2011 Ford Escape

191,200 KM

Details

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

2011 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

191,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8091340
  • Stock #: WOB20220109
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG0BKB16248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,200 KM

Vehicle Description

SINGLE OWNER VEHICLE, ALL SERVICES UPTO DATE, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, CLEAN IN AND OUT


***Transportation anywhere in Canada, Facetime / Video on request.***


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle. 


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection Included in the price.


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Entertainment System

