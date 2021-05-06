2011 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 1 9 3 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7071016

7071016 Stock #: Reverse Cam+CERTIFIED

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # Reverse Cam+CERTIFIED

Mileage 205,193 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Convenience Tow Hooks Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.