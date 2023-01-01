2011 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 1 , 4 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10375095

10375095 Stock #: A43716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 371,448 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Safety Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.