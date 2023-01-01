Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-250

371,448 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty 4WD CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty 4WD CREW CAB

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

  1. 10375095
  2. 10375095
  3. 10375095
  4. 10375095
  5. 10375095
  6. 10375095
  7. 10375095
  8. 10375095
  9. 10375095
  10. 10375095
  11. 10375095
  12. 10375095
  13. 10375095
  14. 10375095
  15. 10375095
  16. 10375095
  17. 10375095
  18. 10375095
  19. 10375095
  20. 10375095
  21. 10375095
  22. 10375095
  23. 10375095
  24. 10375095
  25. 10375095
  26. 10375095
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
371,448KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10375095
  • Stock #: A43716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 371,448 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-250 4x4 6.2L 8-Cylinder gas with 371,448km. Crew Cab with a Miranda Cap & running boards. 6-Passenger with running boards. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. 


 


Carfax Clean copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=svd3ge8T77LuP00mXr4F4J0YETFPsus0


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$14,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2013 Ford F-250 Supe...
 236,945 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Subur...
 259,057 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-250 Supe...
 207,250 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory