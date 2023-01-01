Menu
One Owner 2011 Ford F-250 XLT 4x4 6.2L 8-Cylinder extended cab short bed with 202,984km. Nice Brown on Beige interior and equipped with running boards, 6-Passenger, Lumbar Support and heated mirrors.Runs and drives very smooth, Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. 

Carfax Clean copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=M4a1xB+zOCOAR7KSg3+Wg/cylPTJTPZM

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$19,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM

2011 Ford F-250

202,984 KM

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT 4WD SuperCab

2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT 4WD SuperCab

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

202,984KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C08214
  • Mileage 202,984 KM

One Owner 2011 Ford F-250 XLT 4x4 6.2L 8-Cylinder extended cab short bed with 202,984km. Nice Brown on Beige interior and equipped with running boards, 6-Passenger, Lumbar Support and heated mirrors.Runs and drives very smooth, Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. 


Carfax Clean copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=M4a1xB+zOCOAR7KSg3+Wg/cylPTJTPZM


 


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$19,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

416-828-2144
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2011 Ford F-250