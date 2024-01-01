$12,950+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # A28484
- Mileage 372,539 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford F-250 super duty XLT 4x4 ext-cab 8ft 6.2L 6-Passenger with 372,539 highway kilometers. Runs and Drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax is copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aOb/Klop1wJ/DdTQtByo7vvME+M1VVCE
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$12,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
