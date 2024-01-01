Menu
<p>2011 Ford F-250 super duty XLT 4x4 ext-cab 8ft 6.2L 6-Passenger with 372,539 highway kilometers. Runs and Drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax is copy and paste link below:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aOb/Klop1wJ/DdTQtByo7vvME+M1VVCE</p> <p> </p> <p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p> <p>$12,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p> <p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p> <p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p> <p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p> <p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p> <p>1) Engine</p> <p>2) Transmission</p> <p>3) Head Gasket</p> <p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p> <p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p> <p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p> <p> </p> <p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p> <p>90 Kennedy Road South</p> <p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p> <p>(647)-927-5252</p> <p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p> <p>Buy with Confidence!</p> <p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p> <p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p> <p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p> <p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p> <p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p> <p> </p>

2011 Ford F-250

372,539 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250

XLT 4X4

2011 Ford F-250

XLT 4X4

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
372,539KM

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A28484
  • Mileage 372,539 KM

2011 Ford F-250 super duty XLT 4x4 ext-cab 8ft 6.2L 6-Passenger with 372,539 highway kilometers. Runs and Drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax is copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aOb/Klop1wJ/DdTQtByo7vvME+M1VVCE


 


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$12,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Safety

ABS Brakes

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2011 Ford F-250