2011 Ford F-250

317,575 KM

Details

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Super Duty 4WD SuperCrew

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

317,575KM
Used
  • Stock #: 7331819.6

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 317,575 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-250 XL 4X4 6.2L Gas, Cruise Control & Trailer Brake, Air Conditioning blowing COLD  CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED     CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mIqQai5KdjlzFo6zSEtYMt6cnR67HUzz     All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)  $13,950  +Just Plus Tax and Licensing  No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees  Taxes and licensing not included in the price  IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE  TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY  2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:  1) Engine  2) Transmission  3) Head Gasket  4) Transaxle/Differential  2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)  WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE      Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005  Member of OMVIC and UCDA  Buy with Confidence!  Buy with Full Disclosure!  Family Owned & Operated Business  By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw  Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM  Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM  Sunday 11:00AM - 4:00PM     If you have any further questions please call (416)-828-2144or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com  To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com  Khyber Motors LTD  90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7  Cell- (416)-828-2144

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Passenger Airbag
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

416-828-2144
