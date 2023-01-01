Menu
Car Details: Make: Ford Model: Focus Year: 2011. This car has been well-maintained and is equipped with automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, and air conditioning. The exterior of the car is black, and the interior is gray. An extended warranty is available for purchase if youre interested. Price: $5400 

For more vehicle options, please visit www.graciousauto.ca.

If you have any questions, please dont hesitate to contact us at:

- Address: 159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton ON L6W 1l4
- Phone: 905.230.2350
- Cell: 647 298 2636
- Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Sat: 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

Thank you for considering us for your next purchase.

2011 Ford Focus

191,651 KM

$5,400

2011 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

2011 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

191,651KM
Used
VIN 1fahp3fn2bw154590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Rear dome lamp
(2) front cup holders
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Front visor mirrors w/covers
Passenger seatback map pocket
Colour keyed front/rear floormats w/driver retention hook
Metallic instrument panel applique
Front door intergral map pockets w/cup holders
Front seat adjustable head restraints
(2) 12-volt pwr points
Chrome interior door handles
Instrument cluster w/message centre
60/40 split-folding rear bench seats
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch down on driver-side

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Electronic ignition
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
2.0L DOHC I4 Duratec engine
P195/60R15 all-season tires
Self-adjusting clutch rear linkage
3.56 axle ratio
Control blade independent rear suspension
Spare tire nut wrench & jack
Maintenance-free battery w/battery saver

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar tinted glass
Body colour front bumper
Clear tail lamp lenses w/grey housing

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
BeltMinder
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Side intrusion door beams
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
Front seat side air bags
Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Interior remote trunk release
SOS post crash alert system
Electronic stability control (ESC)

Convenience

(1) rear cup holder

Additional Features

storage
outside temp
pretensioners
Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring
Chrome pwr heated mirrors
Chrome 2-bar grille
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
Beltmider w/audio mute
Centre floor console -inc: armrest
Lighting -inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming

Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

905-230-2350

2011 Ford Focus