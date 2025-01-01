$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # A34239
- Mileage 236,299 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Ranger 5-Speed Manual Transmission 4x4 4.0L with 236,299 original kilometers. 4.0L 6-Cylinder motor. Air conditioning blowing cold. Ontario vehicle and Carfax clean. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included.
Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jPVNK0+37evJGEKCNv8QPA7cYdl4ifUQ
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$11,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activatio
2) Transmission
n fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
