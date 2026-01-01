2011 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

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<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;>2011 Ford F-350 XLT 6.7L 4x4 Crew Cab Short bed with 296,872 original kilometers. Beautiful Black on Gray interior with Chrome package. Equipped with Alloy wheels, Fog lights, Power driver’s seat, Step-up tailgate, center console, heated mirrors, and a back-up camera. <span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>Runs and drives smooth. Certified and backed by our 2 year power train warranty.</span><span style=color: red;> </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black;>Car Fax Link Below, copy and paste:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fWRtnHoOK4fiyLzuWZmptCOr0giDcC92</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>$25,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>1) Engine</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2) Transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>3) Head Gasket</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>4) Transaxle/Differential</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>5) Seals & Gaskets</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>90 Kennedy Road South</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Brampton ON L6W3E7</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>(647)-927-5252</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Confidence!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Full Disclosure!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Sunday by appointment only please call (416)-828-2144 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</span></p>

2011 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

296,872 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14175841.813830548?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25988

2011 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

XLT

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

416-828-2144

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
296,872KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 296,872 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-350 XLT 6.7L 4x4 Crew Cab Short bed with 296,872 original kilometers. Beautiful Black on Gray interior with Chrome package. Equipped with Alloy wheels, Fog lights, Power driver’s seat, Step-up tailgate, center console, heated mirrors, and a back-up camera. Runs and drives smooth. Certified and backed by our 2 year power train warranty.

Car Fax Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fWRtnHoOK4fiyLzuWZmptCOr0giDcC92

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$25,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday by appointment only please call (416)-828-2144

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-828-XXXX

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416-828-2144

Alternate Numbers
647-927-5252
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$25,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Khyber Motors Ltd.

416-828-2144

2011 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW