$5,499+ tax & licensing
416-817-6764
2011 Ford Transit Connect
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,499
- Listing ID: 10159284
- VIN: NM0LS6BN4BT059747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,057 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE RUNS ROUGH SOLD ASIS
Vehicle Features
