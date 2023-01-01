Menu
2011 Ford Transit Connect

223,548 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2011 Ford Transit Connect

2011 Ford Transit Connect

2011 Ford Transit Connect

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

223,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10243776
  • VIN: NM0LS6BN4BT044827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

