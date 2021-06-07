2011 Ford Transit Connect

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,950 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 4 9 5 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7331396

7331396 Stock #: XLT|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Stock # XLT|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Mileage 199,495 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.