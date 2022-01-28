Menu
2011 Ford Transit Connect

176,463 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
BR Motors

905-791-3300

No Accidents |XLT w-rear door glass | Certified

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

176,463KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8256933
  • Stock #: 1394
  • VIN: NM0LS7DNXBT060016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 1394
  • Mileage 176,463 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! 

 

- Grey Fabric interior,

- Cruise Control,

- Parking Assist, 

- Back up Camera,  

- Air Conditioning,  

- Heated side view Mirrors,

- Bluetooth, 

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

 

…and many more

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is safety Certified. 

Apply Now!!

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. VEHICLE OPTIONS MIGHT VARY DUE TO DIFFERENT TRIM LEVELS. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-XXXX

905-791-3300

