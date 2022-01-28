$12,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Transit Connect
No Accidents |XLT w-rear door glass | Certified
Location
BR Motors
117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
- Listing ID: 8256933
- Stock #: 1394
- VIN: NM0LS7DNXBT060016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 176,463 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
- Grey Fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Parking Assist,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Bluetooth,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
…and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.
We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is safety Certified.
Apply Now!!
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. VEHICLE OPTIONS MIGHT VARY DUE TO DIFFERENT TRIM LEVELS.
Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca
Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
