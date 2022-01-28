2011 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 4 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8256933

8256933 Stock #: 1394

1394 VIN: NM0LS7DNXBT060016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 1394

Mileage 176,463 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.