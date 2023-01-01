2011 GMC Canyon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 5 , 5 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10269981

10269981 Stock #: 109202

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 109202

Mileage 235,518 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.