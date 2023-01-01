Menu
2011 GMC Canyon

235,518 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2WD Ext Cab 125.9" SLE

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

235,518KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10269981
  • Stock #: 109202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 109202
  • Mileage 235,518 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 GMC Canyon SLE 5-Speed Manual 2.9l 4-cylinder Mint Condition with 235,518km. Very Clean in and out runs very smooth and clutch feels great. A/C blowing cold, has cruise control and tonneau cover. Clean GMC Rims, Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. 


Carfax Clean with 31 service records copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tBqMEOBgYHcS7RgLWvXinuGNI95/9uBq


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$11,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Entertainment System


