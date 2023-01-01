$11,950+ tax & licensing
647-927-5252
2011 GMC Canyon
2WD Ext Cab 125.9" SLE
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10269981
- Stock #: 109202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 109202
- Mileage 235,518 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 5-Speed Manual 2.9l 4-cylinder Mint Condition with 235,518km. Very Clean in and out runs very smooth and clutch feels great. A/C blowing cold, has cruise control and tonneau cover. Clean GMC Rims, Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty.
Carfax Clean with 31 service records copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tBqMEOBgYHcS7RgLWvXinuGNI95/9uBq
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
