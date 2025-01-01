Menu
AUTO, 2500 155 EXTENDED CARGO VAN, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP, STARTER, ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
Best Financing Options
Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
We Even Offer $0 Down!

Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
Call Today: 905-216-1500
Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca

2011 GMC Savana

224,256 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Savana

AUTO, 2500 155" EXTENDED CARGO VAN, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

12564845

2011 GMC Savana

AUTO, 2500 155" EXTENDED CARGO VAN, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

Dealer: Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,256KM
VIN: 1GTW7GCA1B1145040

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 224,256 KM

AUTO, 2500 155" EXTENDED CARGO VAN, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP, STARTER, ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE


Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca


Trip Odometer
Compass
CUP HOLDERS
Fixed Mast Antenna
Retained accessory pwr
oil life monitor
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Electronic immobilizer

Rear Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
GVWR

Child Safety Seat
Child security rear door locks on side loading doors

Spare Tire Carrier

Grille

Stabilitrak
SUNSHADES
All Windows
coolant temp
Oil pressure
battery
voltmeter
bumpers
odometer
average speed
key-in-ignition
fuel range
fuel level
CLOTH
alternator
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
FlexFuel
ENGINE
brakes
doors
Front
engine hours
oil life
Assist handle
horn
Theft Deterrent
Front and Rear
MANUAL FOLDING
Defogger
Glass
Windshield wipers and washers
front passenger
armrests
license plate
Lights
Steering wheel and column
moulded plastic
Cooling
12-Volt
reflectors
Headliner
Top tether
Front Compartment
electronic stability control system
Solar-Ray light-tinted
front and side windows
maintenance-free
Axle Rear
REAR SIDE AND REAR DOORS
PAINTED BLACK
fuel used
ice warning
maintenance reminders
single note
scissor-type jack and wheel wrench located under rear body
painted black -inc: rear entry assist step
single halogen
Lights rear
centre high-mounted stop and back up
side marker
left hand and right hand manual control -inc: black caps
adjustable glass & flat mirror over convex mirror
variable-intermittent -inc: wet-arm washer system
front mounting provisions -inc: rear light
Rear cargo doors
fully opening with hidden hinges
Corrosion protection -inc: 2-sided galvanized steel (except roof)
7-stage phosphate bath
anti-chip coating on lower body area
black vinyl wheel
average economy
tire pressure monitor (does not monitor spare)
Warning tones -inc: headlights on
Trim panel
three
two auxiliary outlets
colour-keyed vinyl with W trim and cloth with G trim
on doors
Vortec 4.8L V8
3.42
600 cold cranking amps -inc: rundown protection
105 amps (N/A w/LGH Engine or C69 Rear Air Conditioning)
four wheel antilock
four wheel disc
left hand and right hand front side doors
swing-out right hand 60/40 split
3901 kgs (8600 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
905-796-XXXX

905-796-9830

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

2011 GMC Savana