2011 GMC Sierra 1500

225,548 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

225,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10243593
  • VIN: 1GTR1UEA5BZ457737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,548 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8L VORTEC 2WD! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

