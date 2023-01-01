$9,499+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
225,548KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10243593
- VIN: 1GTR1UEA5BZ457737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,548 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8L VORTEC 2WD! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1