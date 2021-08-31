2011 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
416-414-2625
6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4
416-414-2625
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra Work Truck, Long Box,
8 Cyl, RWD, 203kms, AC/Heater, Leather,
Previous plow truck, Cruise control, Need Bodywork,
AS-IS 5995 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),
Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),
We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).
No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at
Empire Motorz Ltd,,
6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4,
PHONE 416 414 2625
Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun Closed
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4