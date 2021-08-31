Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

203,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7808121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 GMC Sierra Work Truck, Long Box,

8 Cyl, RWD, 203kms, AC/Heater, Leather,

Previous plow truck, Cruise control, Need Bodywork, 

AS-IS 5995 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Motorz

2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 195,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
 174,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 99,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Call Dealer

416-414-XXXX

(click to show)

416-414-2625

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory