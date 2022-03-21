Menu
2011 GMC Terrain

166,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

AWD 4DR

Location

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

166,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8697074
  • Stock #: GTC9
  • VIN: 2CTFLREC6B6358095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GTC9
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 TERRAIN WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR, ALL WHEEL DRIVE -BACK UP CAMERA COMES CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

