Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Accord

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L w/NAVI I LEATHER I SUNROOF I ALLOY I

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L w/NAVI I LEATHER I SUNROOF I ALLOY I

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,258KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5170574
  • VIN: 1HGCP2F82BA802601
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 HONDA ACCORD EX-L NAVIGATION/AUTO/ALLOY/FWD/BACK UP CAMERA/BLUE TOOTH/SUNROOF/LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN

WINTER TIRE WITH RIMS $8999

 

  2 year power train warranty 

 

*AUTO**POWER WINDOWS*POWER MIRRORS*

 

*  Car Proof Report available! 

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) 

 

* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C

 

*All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!

 

*please contact us for more info.

 

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @416-857-5700 

 

*LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2015 Honda Civic EX ...
 118,902 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 300 S
 79,079 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 60,838 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory