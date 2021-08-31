Menu
2011 Honda Accord

220,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2011 Honda Accord

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8019714
  • VIN: 1HGCP2F80BA801043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcol
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 ACCORD EX-L LOADED WITH LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS-NAVIGATION-BACKUP CAMERA COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

