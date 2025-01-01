$10,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour
EX-L
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,208KM
VIN 5J6TF2H58BL800581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 173,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! Beautiful Polished Metal Metallic on Black Leather Interior 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4WD. V6 3.5L. 173,208 kms. Local Ontario Vehicle. Runs Great. No issues. Very Clean. Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, A/C, Bluetooth, CD, AUX, and More!
All in price : $10,499 plus HST and licensing.
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
All in price : $10,499 plus HST and licensing.
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
