<p>2011 HONDA CIVIC DX EDITION HAS RADIO FM, AM, GOOD IN SHAPE, NO RUST,  GREY INTERIOR, 15 INCH STEEL RIMS, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.</p>

2011 Honda Civic

181,000 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,000KM
VIN 2HGFA1F47BH007745

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # HC097
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

2011 HONDA CIVIC DX EDITION HAS RADIO FM, AM, GOOD IN SHAPE, NO RUST,  GREY INTERIOR, 15 INCH STEEL RIMS, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 142,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Brampton, ON
2010 Toyota Camry LE 142,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Civic SE for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Honda Civic SE 122,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2011 Honda Civic