2011 Honda Civic

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

SE

2011 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747257
  • VIN: 2HGFA1E65BH014115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

2011Honda Civic Manual Just arrived in stock

Excellent condition inside out, sunroof, Free accident and much more

Price 5990$ plus tax and licensing fee.

Mileage 156000 km

Financing and extended warranty are available.

For more details or to book a test drive please contact us at 416 509 3058

Business Hours:

By appointment only, please call to book a time. 

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sun/Moonroof

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

