2011 Honda CR-V

254,502 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD LX | TOUCHSCREEN | ALLOYS | LOADED

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD LX | TOUCHSCREEN | ALLOYS | LOADED

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

254,502KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069848
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H36BL810856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,502 KM

Vehicle Description

***AS-IS SPECIAL***

BUY AT HOME EXPERIENCE

Experience a new way of buying. Toronto Cars Sales is here to provide you with a hassle free buying experience and  facilitate your purchase from the convenience of your home. It's as simple as these four following steps :

1) Pick your vehicle and get a quote2) Book an appointment for a vehicle tour at your home 3) Complete all the documents via (docusign or at home signing system)4) Have the vehicle delivered to your driveway!

TORONTO CAR SALES & AUTO  SERVICES has been serving GTA for the past 15 years with quality used cars. We are a trusted family owned and operated business. TEAM TCS is committed to helping you with all of your automotive needs during these challenging times. We offer competitive prices. We believe in a haggle free environment and provide our best price upfront. We compare our vehicles with competing inventory and adjust our prices on a daily basis in order to provide the most aggressive prices on the market. Just ask us and we will prove it to you through a complete market pricing analysis on any vehicle in our inventory. 

As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars ($999.00). Certification is NOT mandatory. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product.

****************************************************************************************************

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and / or typography mistakes found on all of our pages. Prices may change without notice to keep up with current market prices. To ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store, or email us!

*******************************************************************************************

Vehicle Features

Packages

BK-I
NH578

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

