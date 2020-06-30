Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda CR-V

111,795 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

Contact Seller
2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

  • Listing ID: 5355959
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H72BL818021
Sale Price

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

111,795KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,795 KM

Vehicle Description

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas by helping customers find a car that suits them best. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make the car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca. All prices are price plus taxes,licensing,financing on approved credit. 

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for six hundred and ninety five dollars. As per  used vehicle regulations ,this vehicle is not drivable , not certify & e tested.

 

 

Brown  with Tan Leather  interior, Sunroof, Alloys, Heated seats,  Air Conditioning, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows Clean Car Fax and  Lot of Options! Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BR Motors

2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 147,501 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL N...
 160,825 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 94,695 KM
$12,795 + tax & lic

Email BR Motors

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

Call Dealer

905-791-XXXX

(click to show)

905-791-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory