2011 Honda CR-V

165,000 KM

$9,700

+ tax & licensing
$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

H G Dealership

647-236-7099

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6684878
  Stock #: UYT651
  VIN: 5J6RE4H54BL826152

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # UYT651
  Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda CR-V  EX model  , Sport Utility * CERTIFIED * No accident * 165000 k* one owner * AWD * 4 Cylinder, Auto, Air, Power Windows, Power. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, Running Boards, Steering Wheel Controls . And much more


Prices are plus HST & Licensing.



H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.



Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H G Dealership

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

