2011 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior Entertainment System Night Vision Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.