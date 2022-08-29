2011 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 6 , 5 7 0 K M Used Fair Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9285235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 246,570 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.