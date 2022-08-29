Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

246,570 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

LX | 4WD | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

246,570KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9285235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

