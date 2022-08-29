$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
LX | 4WD | CRUISE CONTROL
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
246,570KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 9285235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 246,570 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
