+ taxes & licensing
647-631-8755
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
+ taxes & licensing
Just traded in! Beautiful family vehicle. 2011 Honda Odyssey EX. Metallic Silver colour. Great condition inside out. No mechanical issues. Drives very well. Local Ontario vehicle. Loaded with : Keyless entry (2fobs). 8 Seats, Bluetooth, Back up camera, Power sliding doors, Power driver seat, Cruise control, CD player, Trailer Hitch, Alloy wheels, USB charging port and much more!!- welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic -- safety certified at no extra cost - -More pictures coming soon!! Vehicle out for detailing!All in price : $10,250 + hst and license plates.Call to book an appointment : 647-631-8755Email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center206 - 69 Eastern Avenue , Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9