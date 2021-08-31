Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

207,065 KM

Details Description

$10,250

+ tax & licensing
Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

EX,EX

Location

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

207,065KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7896897
  • Stock #: P0021
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H44BB504350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0021
  • Mileage 207,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in! Beautiful family vehicle. 2011 Honda Odyssey EX. Metallic Silver colour. Great condition inside out. No mechanical issues. Drives very well. Local Ontario vehicle. Loaded with : Keyless entry (2fobs). 8 Seats, Bluetooth, Back up camera, Power sliding doors, Power driver seat, Cruise control, CD player, Trailer Hitch, Alloy wheels, USB charging port and much more!!- welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic -- safety certified at no extra cost - -More pictures coming soon!! Vehicle out for detailing!All in price : $10,250 + hst and license plates.Call to book an appointment : 647-631-8755Email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center206 - 69 Eastern Avenue , Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

