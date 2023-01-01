$6,400+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Limited w/Nav
2011 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Limited w/Nav
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
$6,400
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,598 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Hyundai Elantra fully loaded! This car has been well-maintained and comes with automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, back-up camera, navigation, air conditioning, silver exterior, and black interior. An extended warranty is available for your peace of mind. The price for this car is $6400. If you're interested, you can check out other vehicles we have available at www.graciousauto.ca. Our business address is 159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton ON L6W 1l4, and you can reach us by phone at 905.230.2350 or cell at 647 298 2636. Our business hours are Mon-Fri: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sat 9:30 am - 6:00 pm.2011 Hyundai Elantra,
- Well Maintained, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Silver Exterior and Black Interior -
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Convenience
Powertrain
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gracious Auto
Email Gracious Auto
Gracious Auto
Call Dealer
905-230-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-230-2350