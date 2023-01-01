Menu
<p>2011 Hyundai Elantra fully loaded! This car has been well-maintained and comes with automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, back-up camera, navigation, air conditioning, silver exterior, and black interior. An extended warranty is available for your peace of mind.  <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1702151090045_9585666316583776 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>The price for this car is $6400. If youre interested, you can check out other vehicles we have available at www.graciousauto.ca. Our business address is 159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton ON L6W 1l4, and you can reach us by phone at 905.230.2350 or cell at 647 298 2636. Our business hours are Mon-Fri: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sat 9:30 am - 6:00 pm.2011 Hyundai Elantra,</p><br><br><br><br><p>- Well Maintained, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Silver Exterior and Black Interior -</p><br><br> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1688757063835_37448718711902895 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2011 Hyundai Elantra

154,598 KM

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

154,598KM
Used
VIN 5npdh4ae7bh006895

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,598 KM

Interior

Trip Odometer
Alarm System
Digital clock
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Sunglass Holder
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
(2) cup holders
Front map lights
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front passenger seatback pocket
(3) assist grips
Air filter
active head restraints
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Eco indicator
(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
Needle punch floor carpeting
Air conditioning -inc: auto temp control
Illuminated ignition key cylinder surround
Leatherette door trim inserts
Pwr front/rear windows -inc: driver-side auto up/down w/pinch protection

3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
ABS
Rearview Camera
airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
seatbelt
Hood buckling creases
Pwr window lockout
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body-side reinforcements
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
Smart pedal

Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
90-amp alternator
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs

External Temp
Cup Holder

check engine

Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Front fog lights
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
Black chrome accented grille
Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signal

In-glass antenna
Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna

coolant temp
low fuel
door ajar
trunk lid open
trunk
RDS
hood
force limiters
speed-sensitive volume control
Solar glass
gas shocks
average fuel consumption
battery charge
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof
ESC
elapsed time
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door
Lighting -inc: cargo area
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height
pre-tensioners
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Retained accessory pwr for driver-side window
Front/rear door map & bottle pockets
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors -inc: driver-side extension
average vehicle speed
dome w/delay
parking brake/brake fluid
1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Centre console w/storage -inc: sliding armrest
P215/45HR17 tires
Automatic headlights -inc: escort & welcome functions
Autodimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink
17 x 7 aluminum alloy wheels
navigation system w/7 high resolution touchscreen
external amp
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter
SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
360 watt AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers
iPod/USB/aux inputs
60/40 split-folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest
(3) adjustable head rests

