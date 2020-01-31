Menu
2011 Infiniti G37

Sport/Manual/Coupe/Navi/Leather

2011 Infiniti G37

Sport/Manual/Coupe/Navi/Leather

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,564KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4626924
  • VIN: JN1CV6EK5BM210264
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 INFINITI G37S COUPE RARE 6-SPEED MANUAL, IMPRESSIVE POWER 330 HORSEPOWER, FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR,

THIS BEAUTIFUL INFINITI G37S COUPE COMES FULLY EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE

﻿﻿* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!


* Car Proof Report Available!


* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit


* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)


*Please contact us for more info.


*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 


2 year power train warranty


LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5


WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM


*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

