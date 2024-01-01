Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Dually with 168,746 original kilometers. Very Clean for the age, thounsands spent on the cargo area. Very well maintained and comes Certified. A/C Blows Cold, Runs and Drives strong. 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LX8PthI/f5qedac1AmC0aOBf2AzCsAIS

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$39,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
168,746KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 531217
  • Mileage 168,746 KM

Vehicle Description

