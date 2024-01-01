$39,950+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 3500
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 3500
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Certified
$39,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 531217
- Mileage 168,746 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Dually with 168,746 original kilometers. Very Clean for the age, thounsands spent on the cargo area. Very well maintained and comes Certified. A/C Blows Cold, Runs and Drives strong. 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LX8PthI/f5qedac1AmC0aOBf2AzCsAIS
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$39,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Khyber Motors Ltd.
Khyber Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-927-XXXX(click to show)
647-927-5252
Alternate Numbers416-828-2144
+ taxes & licensing
647-927-5252