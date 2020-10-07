Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Maxima

186,608 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Maxima

2011 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn V6 3.5,leather,NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn V6 3.5,leather,NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

  1. 6139764
  2. 6139764
  3. 6139764
  4. 6139764
  5. 6139764
  6. 6139764
  7. 6139764
  8. 6139764
  9. 6139764
  10. 6139764
  11. 6139764
  12. 6139764
  13. 6139764
  14. 6139764
  15. 6139764
  16. 6139764
  17. 6139764
  18. 6139764
  19. 6139764
  20. 6139764
  21. 6139764
  22. 6139764
  23. 6139764
  24. 6139764
  25. 6139764
Contact Seller

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

186,608KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6139764
  • Stock #: 777722554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 777722554
  • Mileage 186,608 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS,WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,lots of power! Bose sound system with C.D. player, electric sunroof, heated leather steering wheel with audio & cruise controls, black heated leather seats, auto temp. controls, power mirrors, window, bluetooth, push button start....and much more


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vault Motors

2014 Hyundai Veloste...
 174,571 KM
$5,250 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 2dr HB...
 103,381 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue NO...
 155,091 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic

Email Vault Motors

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory