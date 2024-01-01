Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4x4 5.7l Hemi Quad Cab with only 86,717 Original Kilometres. Great condition in and out, carfax clean. Equipped with Power driver's seat with lumbar and factory trailer brake. Runs strong, Certified and our 2 year powertrain warranty included.  

Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=57dN5FOTqG6JAen4SEKVnDi4BomRw8nb

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$17,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

2011 RAM 1500

86,717 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 669097
  • Mileage 86,717 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4x4 5.7l Hemi Quad Cab with only 86,717 Original Kilometres. Great condition in and out, carfax clean. Equipped with Power driver’s seat with lumbar and factory trailer brake. Runs strong, Certified and our 2 year powertrain warranty included.  

Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=57dN5FOTqG6JAen4SEKVnDi4BomRw8nb

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$17,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

