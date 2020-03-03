Menu
2011 RAM 1500

WINTER SALES EVENT 4X4

2011 RAM 1500

WINTER SALES EVENT 4X4

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 315,786KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 4723497
  Stock #: CERTIFIED+2 YEAR WARRANTY
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

4X4|Certified|2 Year Warranty

 

Carfax Report    To View The Carfax Report Please Click Link Below:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=1fXcsKXirUZg1Q6O+q6KtEzJJJfk6XW9CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE All-In Price$7,450+Just Plus Tax and LicensingNo Hidden Charges or Extra FeesTaxes and licensing not included in the price2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:1) Engine2) Transmission3) Head Gasket4) Transaxle/Differential2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!! FinancingFINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY! Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLETO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005Member of OMVIC and UCDABuy with Confidence!Buy with Full Disclosure!Family Owned & Operated BusinessMonday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PMSat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PMIf you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.comTo see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.comKhyber Motors LTD90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7Cell- (647)-927-5252"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative."

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

647-927-5252

