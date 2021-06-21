Menu
2011 RAM 1500

220,500 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

220,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7455080
  • Stock #: EB20210520
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT1BS661196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # EB20210520
  • Mileage 220,500 KM

Vehicle Description

**LONG HORN** 5.7 HEMI, FULLY LOADED WITH EVERYTHINGS, BROWN SEATS, COMES WITH BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, LOTS OF SERVICES


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

