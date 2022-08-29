$9,499+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2011 RAM 1500
Big Horn
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
287,833KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9239263
- VIN: 1D7RV1GT6BS528959
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 287,833 KM
Vehicle Description
BIG HORN!! REMOTE STARTER! NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX! 5.7 HEMI 4X4, ICE COLD A/C, 20' ALLOYS ON MICKEY THOMPSON MUD TIRES, CERTIFIED
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
