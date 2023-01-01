Menu
2011 RAM 1500

287,833 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2011 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

287,833KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9461272
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT6BS528959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 287,833 KM

Vehicle Description

BIG HORN!! REMOTE STARTER! NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX! 5.7 HEMI 4X4,  ICE COLD A/C, 20' ALLOYS ON MICKEY THOMPSON MUD TIRES, CERTIFIED 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
