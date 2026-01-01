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<p>2011 TOYOTA CAMRY LE EDITION  4-CYLINDER WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH 180000 KM  COMES CERTIFIED; HST AND LICENSING WILL APPLY.</p>

2011 Toyota Camry

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota Camry

LE

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14210309.814976969?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24722

2011 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BF3EKXBU700652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 TOYOTA CAMRY LE EDITION  4-CYLINDER WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH 180000 KM  COMES CERTIFIED; HST AND LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Manual Steering
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
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905-463-XXXX

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905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
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$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2011 Toyota Camry