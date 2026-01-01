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2011 Toyota Camry
LE
2011 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BF3EKXBU700652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 TOYOTA CAMRY LE EDITION 4-CYLINDER WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH 180000 KM COMES CERTIFIED; HST AND LICENSING WILL APPLY.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Manual Steering
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
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Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2011 Toyota Camry