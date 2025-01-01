$12,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Highlander
4wd V6
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
234,496KM
VIN 5TDBK3EH8BS058831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 234,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Beautiful Classic Silver Metallic 2011 Toyota Highlander 4WD V6. Has 234,496 Kms. 7 Seater. VERY CLEAN! Runs Excellent with NO ISSUES. Loaded with Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Power Liftgate, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, CD//AUX, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rails, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls, and Cruise Control!
SAFETY CERITIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $12,499 plus HST and licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
