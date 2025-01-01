$13,499+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Highlander
4wd V6
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,215KM
VIN 5TDBK3EH3BS043413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 877816
- Mileage 160,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Cypress Pearl on Sand Beige Leather 2011 Toyota Highlander 4WD V6. Has 99,553 Miles (160,215 kms) US Vehicle. No Accidents. 7 Seater. Clean. Loaded with Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Alarm, Power Liftgate, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, CD/USB/AUX, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls, and Cruise Control!
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
2011 Toyota Highlander