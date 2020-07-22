Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

186,429 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

LIMITED

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

186,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5532150
  • VIN: JTEDC3EH5B2001009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 186,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived in stock is 2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 7 passengers 4WD. This beauty is in excellent condition inside out for the age. Very well kept, clean inside out, equipped with leather seats, heated seats, bluetooth, auxiliary input, sunroof, navigation, back up camera, power locks, power tail gate, heated windshield, rood racks, alloys wheels and much more.

For Carfax History Report please visit the link below.

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=t56vg7yat9YwtWmUO7wo1cJYCRv4SlAE#Img_acc

 

Mileage: 186429 km

Price: $17495

 

Financing and extended warranty is available.

HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.

No admin fees, no hidden fees.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

 

We are located:

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Cartownmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Town Motors

2016 Toyota Tundra P...
 197,472 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 57,284 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Acura ILX Premi...
 191,600 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Call Dealer

416-509-XXXX

(click to show)

416-509-3058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory