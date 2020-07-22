+ taxes & licensing
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just arrived in stock is 2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 7 passengers 4WD. This beauty is in excellent condition inside out for the age. Very well kept, clean inside out, equipped with leather seats, heated seats, bluetooth, auxiliary input, sunroof, navigation, back up camera, power locks, power tail gate, heated windshield, rood racks, alloys wheels and much more.
For Carfax History Report please visit the link below.
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=t56vg7yat9YwtWmUO7wo1cJYCRv4SlAE#Img_acc
Mileage: 186429 km
Price: $17495
Financing and extended warranty is available.
HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.
No admin fees, no hidden fees.
