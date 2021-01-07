Menu
2011 Toyota Matrix

103,199 KM

Details Description

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

103,199KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6600073
  Stock #: 2122
  VIN: 2T1KU4EE3BC542209

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 2122
  Mileage 103,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived nice looking pearl black 2011 Toyota Matrix. Automatic Transmission, FWD with only 103199 KM. Vehicle is in great condition inside out. No mechanical issues. Comes safety certified at no extra cost. No rust on vehicle. Loaded with keyless entry, power windows and locks, CD changer, aux port , a/c, heated mirrors and much more.- Welcomed to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase!- Safety certified at no extra cost!- Sanitized, disinfected and professionally detailed!All in price : $7499 + hst and license plates. Please call before coming to confirm vehicle availability.phone : 647-631-8755email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBRAMPTON AUTO CENTER206 - 69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

