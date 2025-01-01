$15,499+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
2011 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,084KM
VIN 2T3DF4DV3BW151541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 90,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Beautiful Classic Silver Metallic 2011 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 4WD with ONLY 90,084 KMS!! 1 OWNER ! NO ACCIDENTS ! 2.5L V4. VERY CLEAN! Runs Great. NO ISSUES. Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Sunroof, Push-Button Start, Keyless Entry, 17-inch Alloy Wheels, CD/AUX, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Roof Rack and More!
*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $15,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
2011 Toyota RAV4