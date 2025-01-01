Menu
Account
Sign In
Just Arrived! Beautiful Classic Silver Metallic 2011 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 4WD with ONLY 90,084 KMS!! 1 OWNER ! NO ACCIDENTS ! 2.5L V4. VERY CLEAN! Runs Great. NO ISSUES. Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Sunroof, Push-Button Start, Keyless Entry, 17-inch Alloy Wheels, CD/AUX, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Roof Rack and More! <br/> <br/> <br/> *SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST* <br/> <br/> <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> <br/> <br/> All in price : $15,499 plus HST and Licensing. <br/> Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> <br/> <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details. <br/>

2011 Toyota RAV4

90,084 KM

Details Description

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12729705

2011 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 12729705
  2. 12729705
  3. 12729705
  4. 12729705
  5. 12729705
  6. 12729705
  7. 12729705
  8. 12729705
  9. 12729705
  10. 12729705
  11. 12729705
  12. 12729705
  13. 12729705
  14. 12729705
  15. 12729705
  16. 12729705
  17. 12729705
  18. 12729705
  19. 12729705
  20. 12729705
  21. 12729705
  22. 12729705
  23. 12729705
  24. 12729705
  25. 12729705
  26. 12729705
  27. 12729705
  28. 12729705
  29. 12729705
  30. 12729705
  31. 12729705
  32. 12729705
  33. 12729705
  34. 12729705
  35. 12729705
  36. 12729705
  37. 12729705
  38. 12729705
  39. 12729705
  40. 12729705
  41. 12729705
  42. 12729705
  43. 12729705
Contact Seller

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,084KM
VIN 2T3DF4DV3BW151541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! Beautiful Classic Silver Metallic 2011 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 4WD with ONLY 90,084 KMS!! 1 OWNER ! NO ACCIDENTS ! 2.5L V4. VERY CLEAN! Runs Great. NO ISSUES. Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Sunroof, Push-Button Start, Keyless Entry, 17-inch Alloy Wheels, CD/AUX, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Roof Rack and More!


*SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST*


*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*


All in price : $15,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755


E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 245,357 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Highlander LIMITED for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 227,215 KM $12,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 159,305 KM $27,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brampton Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2011 Toyota RAV4